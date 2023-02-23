Real-life murder cases will be under the spotlight in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Scottish detective David Swindle will discuss the detail behind some of Britain’s biggest serial killers in The Makings of a Murderer on 2nd March.

A spokesperson said:

“With more than 34 years as a senior detective, David shares his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved, and how the murderer got away with it – from someone on the inside. “David, whose ground-breaking Operation Anagram uncovered the activities of Peter Tobin, paints an often-dark picture of how these monsters come to be in this gripping, fully-interactive, audio-visual first.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

“He also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.”

Tickets are £32 and the show is suitable for over 18s only. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.