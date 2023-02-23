Medics carrying out lifesaving missions across the region will be able to take a break at a local theme park.

Drayton Manor has signed up to a scheme offering rest stop facilities for Midlands Air Ambulance’s road crews.

The critical care car teams often find themselves on standby to deal with calls, meaning they may not be able to use a base for breaks.

But the theme park has joined ten other Midlands businesses in signing up to the “Brew for the Crew” initiative.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We have had a terrific response so far from local organisations offering their space as a Brew for the Crew location. “Our advanced rapid response team of critical care paramedics often attend missions back-to-back, which is why a rest stop is so important. “The opportunity for crew to have close by facilities to have a free cuppa and a break is really important to keep them refreshed and energised for the remainder of their 12-hour daily shift. “On behalf of the crew, a huge thank you to everyone who has signed up – and we look forward welcoming more supporting organisations in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire to take part.” Pam Hodgetts, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Businesses can register their facilities by emailing pam.hodgetts@midlandsairambulance.com.