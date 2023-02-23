Thieves have stolen items after breaking into farm outbuildings in Lichfield.

Police say the incident happened on Tuesday (21st February) in the Brook Hay Lane area.

PCSO Davina Hickman said:

“Doors have been forced and damaged and a floodlight off the main building has been taken down. Small items were stolen.”

“Please remain vigilant and if you have seen what you believe to be suspicious activity please report it.”

PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police