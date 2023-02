A group of classic car enthusiasts will be showcasing vintage vehicles at an event in Hammerwich.

The Online Austin 7 Club, which is based in Burntwood, will hold a gathering of pre-World War Two motor vehicles on 2nd April.

The event will run from 10.30am to 4pm at Hammerwich Cricket Club. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted as part of a charity collection.

Exhibitors can register their vehicles by emailing klaxonhoard@gmail.com or joining the event’s Facebook group.