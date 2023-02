Burntwood will look to take another huge step towards the title when they welcome Clee Hill this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men sit four points ahead of nearest rivals Harborne with four games of the campaign remaining.

They take on a Clee Hill side tomorrow (25th February) who sit eighth in the table, but pushed Burntwood all the way in the reverse fixture in September which ended 31-31.

Kick-off at The CCE Sportsway is at 2.15pm.