A charity is working with Lichfield Foodbank to support people who are struggling to feed their pets as well as themselves.

The Blue Cross shop on Market Street is seeking donations of cat and dog food.

Items will then be distributed through Lichfield Foodbank.

Gwen Duckhouse, manager at Blue Cross’ charity shop in Lichfield, said:

“We’ve heard stories of owners going without food themselves to cover the cost of feeding or caring for their pets and we are aware that for some people their pets are their only companions and link to the outside world. “No pet should have to go hungry – and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets. “Pets are part of the family and that’s why we’ve teamed up with our local foodbank to help people to keep their family together.Your donations will help families who have nowhere else to turn.” Gwen Duckhouse, Blue Cross

Donations of pet food can be dropped off at the Blue Cross charity shop.

David Clarke, operations manager at Lichfield Foodbank, said:

“We are delighted that Blue Cross is supporting our clients with pets in this way. “We already have some dog and cat food donated to us, but to have a regular supply to offer to those who need our services will be brilliant.” David Clarke, Lichfield Foodbank

For more information or to make donation online visit bluecross.org.uk. For more information on how to access Lichfield Foodbank visit lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.