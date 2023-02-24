A huge collection of gaming merchandise is being sold at auction in Lichfield.

More than 60 lots linked to Blizzard Entertainment will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday (28th February).

They include staff-only and employee service gifts including sculptures, statues, replica weapons, games and badges from epic adventure fantasy franchises World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and StarCraft.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“This is a huge collection of exclusive merchandise from some of the world’s most epic gaming created by Blizzard Entertainment.” Richard Winterton

The auction also features vintage and modern video games and consoles including PlayStation and PSP, Nintendo and SNES, Xbox and Game Boy alongside anime DVDs, collections of manga, and Pokémon cards – including near complete sets of Team Rocket, Fossil and Jungle – plus various promo cards.

The catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.