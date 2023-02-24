The topic of familiarity will be explored through the lens of folk music as a new show comes to Lichfield.

Let Me In will bring their latest offering to The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th March.

Songs featuring warming melodies, vocal harmonies and folk-inspired instruments will combine for the performance, covering hits from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Laura Marling and The Staves.

Performers include Lichfield’s Lydia Gardner, Rebecca Newman and Christopher Buckle. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Ewan Steady, multi-instrumentalist Ebba Haastrup and Kentucky-born artist Grace Binford.

Christopher said:

“Familiarity is a response to the endless uncertainty and rollercoaster ride we are all experiencing at the moment. “It has been designed as an evening of warming, acoustic music that will transport you to feeling like you are in front of a warm fire, in someone’s front room, listening to friends singing their favourite songs together. “We are so proud and excited to be working with this calibre of artists for the show. “The evening will include folk classics and some hidden gems, plenty that you will know and love, and a holistic, wholesome evening of musical entertainment in the stunning surroundings of The Hub at St Mary’s.” Christopher Buckle

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.