Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” over a missing Burntwood man.

Paul Riches was last seen in the area today (24th February).

The 40-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with a shaven head. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey jumper and a black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 194 of 24th February.