A quiz night has helped raise more than £1,300 for the Lichfield Festival.

The event was held at Martin Heath Hall and was organised by the Lichfield Festival Friends group

Fifteen teams tested their knowledge on a range of questions set by quizmaster Barrie Aitchison and Philip Shaw.

A spokesperson said:

“Tickets for the event this year were almost entirely sold out within a week of going on sale. “The 15 teams that took part enjoyed a fish and chip supper and plenty of laughter, along with the close but good-humoured competition.” Lichfield Festival Friends spokesperson

The group’s next fundraiser will be a performance by music scholars from Repton School at The Hub at St Mary’s at 4pm on 12th March. They will play a programme featuring work by Scarlatti, Brahms, Chopin, Schumann, Finzi and Lehar.

Tickets are £13 and can be booked online.