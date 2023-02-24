People are being invited to celebrate Mother’s Day with afternoon tea in Shenstone.

Dobbies will host the event on 18th and 19th March with families able to enjoy sandwiches and scones with their mums, as well as taking away a gift.

The afternoon tea costs £13.50 per person, with a children’s version priced at £8.50.

Adam Veysey, from Dobbies, said:

“We are looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day this year with a fantastic afternoon tea experience which features three tiers of treats to enjoy. “On the first tier there are freshly made finger sandwiches, the second has our famous Dobbies’ scones, while the third tier has a carefully selected range of delicious cakes, tarts and a mini macaroon. “We hope mums enjoy the gift, which comes with care tips to support a successful bloom.” Adam Veysey, Dobbies

For more information and to book visit the Dobbies website.