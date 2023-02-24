People living and working in rural areas around Lichfield are being urged to be on their guard after a number of recent burglaries.

A farm off Broad Lane was targeted in the early hours of 21st February, with a games console and cash taken.

Another farm in Park Lane was targeted at 11.30pm the same day, where three men were seen entering the premises. They damaged barn doors, but nothing was taken.

Staffordshire Police say other incidents have also seen rural locations targeted across the county.

Temporary Chief Inspector Karen Green, of the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“Officers are making inquiries into these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or footage of the areas at the time. “Rural crime affects a large proportion of residents and businesses in Staffordshire and often goes unreported. “It’s vital that you tell us about anything suspicious as soon as possible so we can bring those responsible to justice.” Chief Inspector Karen Green, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 166 of 22nd February.