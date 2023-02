A Lichfield pub is hosting a weekend of events.

Everything from learning about brewing through to a poetry masterclass is on offer at The BitterSuite’s Tap Takeover weekend.

It all starts with a free talk and question and answer session with Blythe Brewery’s team at 7pm this evening (24th February).

Tomorrow will see a cheese and ale pairing session at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, priced at £25, before the weekend continues with Andy Gilbert showcasing his poetry at a free session at 7.45pm on Sunday.