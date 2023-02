Lichfield City face a trip to Whitchurch Alport as they return to action this weekend.

A defeat could see the hosts leapfrog Ivor Green’s ninth placed side in the Midland Football League Premier Division table.

Goals from Joe Haines and Ethan Muckley earned City a point in their 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Kick-off at Whitchurch Alport’s Yockings Park is at 3pm tomorrow (25th February).