The cost of a number of archive and heritage services across Staffordshire is set to be frozen for the coming year.

A meeting of Staffordshire County Council next week will be told that fees for things such as hospital records and research will be held at current pricing levels.

There will also be no increase to remote or on site printing charges for documents of digital copies of Staffordshire name index.

Some costs will be going up under the proposals, however, such as external talks and group visits to archive services in the county rising by £10 to £60.

There will also be increases to publication fees for organisations wanting to use documents in publications, broadcasts or exhibitions.

A report to a meeting of the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Joint Archives Committee says:

“The fees and charges have been reviewed on an annual basis since 1997 in accordance with the terms of the Joint Archives Agreement between Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council. “This has enabled the service to adapt its offer according to demand and the cost of provision. “The proposed fees and charges are recommended for approval as they represent a fair and reasonable increase.” Report to the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Joint Archives Committee

The proposed charges for 2023/24 will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday (28th February).