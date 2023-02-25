Chasetown closed the gap between themselves and the play-off spots with a 1-0 home win over Spalding United.

The result means The Scholars now lie just seven points behind Sporting Khalsa who occupy the all-important fifth spot.

The crucial goal came on 16 minutes when Jack Langston challenged keeper Michael Duggan who managed to claw the ball away, but only as far as Johno Atherton who adjusted quickly to volley home.

Just before the interval, the hosts thought they had earned a penalty for a foul on Aaron Ashford, but the referee awarded a free kick inches outside the box which Langston curled narrowly over the crossbar.

Ashford continued to be a thorn in the Spalding side, weaving in and out of defenders, forcing Duggan into a couple of low saves in front of his body.

The Tulips had a concerted spell of pressure midway through the second half but without threatening Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond.