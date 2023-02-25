Chasetown’s bid to gatecrash the play-off party will continue when they welcome Spalding United.

The Scholars have hauled themselves to within eight points of Boldmere St Michaels who currently occupy the all important fifth place.

But standing in their way today (25th February) will be third placed Spalding side who know a win could move them level with leaders Halesowen Town.

The last time the two sides met in November, two Jack Langston goals weren’t enough as Chasetown went down 3-2.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.