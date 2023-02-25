A conference has been told that the Midlands region cannot afford to “dither” on building HS2.

Preparatory work is currently taking place on the controversial high speed rail line, which will cut through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages.

But reports in the national media in recent weeks have suggested the project could be partially scaled back due to concerns over the costs of the project.

As well as fewer trains operating on the line once it opens, the claim has been made that some aspects of HS2 could hit the buffers completely.

But at the annual Midlands Connect conference, the group’s chairman Sir John Peace has said failing to deliver on the high speed rail project could impact on a “golden decade of growth and economic prosperity”.

He said:

“HS2 isnt some project to be debated and discussed – it is a real project delivering real benefits to communities throughout the Midlands, that is why I back it. “I back it because over 6,800 people are now employed in HS2’s construction in the West Midlands, with thousands more jobs supported through the wider supply chain. I back it because 540 people who were out of work in the West Midlands have been helped into jobs on HS2. I back it because over 340 apprentices from the region have started new roles on HS2, and investment in T-Levels recently tripled. “We still have some uncertainty and we would like that to be cleared up, quickly. But we have heard a lot of noise in the media recently about HS2 so let me make Midlands Connect’s position crystal clear – don’t dither, don’t delay. We have to deliver HS2 all the way.” Sir John Peace, Midlands Connect

Midlands Connect is an organisation which researches and develops transport projects with the aim of enhancing “environmental, economic and social benefits” for the region and the rest of the UK.

Sir John added: