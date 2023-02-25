A drop-in consultation session is taking place over plans to pedestrianise Lichfield city centre.

The proposals, which are due to be fully enforced next month, will see all traffic banned from a number of roads between midday and 9pm.

The 18-month trial has also seen on street disabled parking bays removed.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“The pedestrianisation, which is being trialled through an experimental Traffic Regulation Order, is being introduced to make the city centre more vibrant and attractive to visitors.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

But he switch led to a petition being launched which has received more than 1,000 signatures.

The drop-in session will run from midday to 4.30pm on Wednesday (1st March).