The secrets behind some of Lichfield’s historic buildings will be explored at a fundraising event in the city.

Local tour guide Jono Oates and Cllr Colin Greatorex will take visitors behind the scenes of the Lichfield Guildhall, Donegal House and Lichfield District Council’s chamber on 7th March.

Jono said:

“This is a unique opportunity to visit some of Lichfield’s oldest and most historic rooms and venues that provide a fascinating history in to the customs, and traditions of Lichfield.” Jono Oates

Funds from the tours will go to the Pathway Project and the Sebbie Hall Foundation.

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.