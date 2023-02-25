Iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Agatha Christie’s hit play has enthralled theatre-goers since it opened in London’s West End in 1952.

The touring production will be at the Lichfield Garrick from 27th March to 1st April, and will star Todd Carry and Gwyneth Strong.

A spokesperson said:

“Brimming with Agatha Christie’s signature blend of intrigue, sophisticated humour and surprising twists, The Mousetrap bears the irresistible and timeless mark of its beloved author.

“Perhaps the reason The Mousetrap appeals to a wide range of audiences and age groups lies in its clever dramatic formula. The iconic set-up, which has inspired countless other murder mysteries, puts audiences in the position of not just passive observers, but active participants.

“Nothing’s quite as fun as playing detective from your seat, knowing every colourful character is a suspect, and trying to piece it all together yourself in real time.

“It’s deceptively simple – and simply genius.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson