Lichfield will look to ensure they keep themselves off the foot of the table as they return to action this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens ended a run of defeats stretching back to the start of November when they upset the odds to overcome title hopefuls Bromsgrove last time out.

The result lifted them above Nuneaton and off the food of the table – and they will have their sights on closing the gap on those above them when they travel to Syston.

The hosts this afternoon (25th February) will provide another stiff test, sitting second in the table.

The reverse fixture in September saw Lichfield come out on the wrong end of a 51-14 scoreline at Cooke Fields, but they will be hoping the confidence of their triumph over Bromsgrove follows through to this weekend.

Kick-off at Syston is at 2.15pm.