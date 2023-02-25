Two goals from Matt Hunt were enough to earn a point for Lichfield City at Whitchurch Alport.

Ivor Green’s men had fallen behind in the first half when Jordan Evans rifled into the bottom corner.

The hosts almost added to their lead with a header that went over James Beeson’s bar.

Lichfield began to find their rhythm and went close to levelling when Kyle Baxter’s corner hit the bar.

The City man’s next delivery would prove to be even more dangerous as he picked out Hunt who touched the ball home.

The game turned completely before the break when Joe Haines’ free kick found Hunt who headed in off the post.

Whitchurch started brightly in the second half, sending an early shot over the bar before Ellis Jones cleared one off the line.

But Lichfield’s luck ran out when the hosts were awarded a penalty and Alex Hughes made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-2 and ensure both sides shared the spoils.