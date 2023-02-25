Residents and their four-legged friends have got to know each other at a dog walking event at a new housing development in Fradley.

The session was organised by housebuilder Bellway at the Sheasby Park scheme off Common Lane.

The walk ended with treats in the sales office, with the human visitors enjoying cakes while the pooches tucked into porky bites and turmeric sausages.

Jacqui Egginton moved to Sheasby Park in October 2022 and attended the dog-walking event with her cockapoo Molly.

“The event was a perfect opportunity for residents to meet each other – we often pass each other when we’re out and about so I saw some familiar faces and we got chatting. “Molly doesn’t tend to interact with other dogs, however she bonded well with other residents’ pets and she enjoyed the dog treats. “Also, a few new residents who haven’t moved in yet were at the event and that was a good opportunity for them to ask any questions about living here.” Jacqui Egginton

Lorraine Joyce moved to Sheasby Park in November 2022 with Jude, her Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla.

"The development is a really nice place to live in. There are plenty of places to walk dogs and get some fresh air." Lorraine Joyce

The latest phase of properties – featuring one bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five bedroom houses – has been released.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said: