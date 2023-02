Two Lichfield organisations have been boosted by funding from a local retailer.

The money has been handed over as part of the Central Co-op Community Dividend Fund.

It will see Beacon Junior Parkrun given £1,000 to the help run events for youngsters aged between four and 14.

The same amount will go to Cherishers CIC, a non-profit organisation that employs disadvantaged people. The money will help fund a lunch club for six months.