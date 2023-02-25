Two Ukrainian women who settled in Staffordshire after fleeing the war in their homeland are celebrating after securing new jobs.

Olena Serba and Kateryna Trushko both arrived in the county in April 2022, as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Both have now landed full time roles in Staffordshire County Council’s business executive support team and adult social care departments

Olena said:

“I have already had four months work experience through the Staffordshire Open Door programme, which I really enjoyed. “I worked with the home education team who were great and helped me practise my English as well as learning new skills. My team were a pleasure to be around and were always willing to help me. “I love living in Staffordshire and I am looking forward to my new job and meeting even more friends. “I can’t sit at home all day every day, It’s just not in me. I’m used to being busy at work and earning my way through life. I’m very grateful for the help and support I got through the council.” Olena Serba

Kateryna said:

“It’s a great honour being here and working for Staffordshire County Council, I didn’t expect it and I consider it a huge and exciting opportunity. “Having to leave your home country is difficult. For me, the biggest challenge is learning the English ;anguage as I only started studying it a few years ago. Thankfully, it’s getting better and will be essential in my new job. “I have settled here very well in Staffordshire. It’s a very welcoming place and I have met lots of kind people. “I have always worked hard in my jobs in Ukraine and am looking forward to getting started, meeting new people and learning new things.” Kateryna Trushko

They both began their new jobs as the county married the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine yesterday (24th February).

Cllr Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said: