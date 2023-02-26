An animal charity is backing calls for an amnesty on the breeding and sale of rabbits amid concerns local rescue centres are struggling to cope with the numbers being handed over.

The Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF) is calling for breeders to suspend their activities temporarily.

The RSCPA said it supported the calls due to the numbers of unwanted animals being left in its centres and those of other rescue organisations.

Breeding of pet rabbits during lockdown and the cost of living crisis is being blamed for people giving them up – with numbers doing so rising by almost 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Dr Jane Tyson, welfare expert at the RSPCA, said:

“The number of rabbits entering the RSPCA in need has surged since the pandemic, possibly because people could no longer care for their pets as life returned to normal, but also as a result of the cost of living crisis too. “As more are coming into our care, our centres are at capacity, and we are utilising private boarding which is costly to us as a charity. “At the same time, we are seeing rehoming rates slowing, meaning rabbits are staying with us for longer than ever before. “We are pleased to support the RWAF breeding amnesty campaign and would urge anyone thinking of getting rabbits to do plenty of research first and consider adopting from one of our many centres across England and Wales rather than buying from a pet shop or online.” Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA

As well as demanding the breeding and sale of all pet rabbits ceases, the RWAF has launched a petition calling for a change in legislation to ensure rabbit breeders require the same licensing as dog breeders in a bid to improve welfare.