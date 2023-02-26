Burntwood has been short-changed once again, according to a local councillor.

It comes after Lichfield District Council allocated £1.5million of Community Infrastructure Levy funding to projects.

But of the money earmarked for the region, the local authority opted to use £1.4million for its own leisure projects, with the remaining £100,000 going to support the installation of a new all-weather pitch at Chasetown Football Club.

Although some of the leisure funding will go to create a softer play area and climbing wall at Burntwood Leisure Centre, the remaining projects have all been earmarked for Lichfield.

Criticism has already been made of the decision, which saw a project designed to increase GP capacity in Lichfield miss out.

Now Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said the allocation did not match the population distribution across the district.

“While of course I welcome the funding for Chasetown Football Club, this is yet another example of Burntwood being short-changed by Lichfield District Council. “We have about a third of the district residents living here but only one 15th of the Community Infrastructure Levy funding. That is simply not fair.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Other projects to miss out on funding was plans to create a community building in Burntwood and a bid from Staffordshire County Council to fund improvements at Sankeys Corner.

Cllr Woodward said:

“What irks me in particular is that the town council were encouraged to apply for funds to improve The Oak – the derelict pub at Sankeys Corner – which has been an eyesore for many years. “Then, in a knee-jerk reaction to their problems with leisure services across the district, they grab most of the money to get themselves out of a hole. “This is nothing at all to do with Burntwood residents’ priorities and everything to do with the crisis management of leisure services at Lichfield District Council.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The town council leader said the decision to earmark some funding for projects at Burntwood Leisure Centre were not priorities as has been claimed.

Cllr Woodward said:

“I don’t know where Lichfield District Council have got these so-called priorities from. “If you ask any local councillor, there are far higher priorities for improving the leisure centre and far higher priorities for Burntwood as a whole that should have been considered.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said he would make “no apology” for the local authority deciding to invest in leisure facilities – and said he was surprised to hear Cllr Woodward’s comments.