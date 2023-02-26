A Fazeley property could be converted into supported living flats if plans are approved.

Proposals have been put forward for the site at 63 Coleshill Street.

If given the green light by planners, the development would see a house and outbuilding converted and extended to create five flats for adults with physical and learning difficulties.

A planning statement said:

“The front part of the property that faces onto Coleshill Street has been out of use. The rear outbuildings are also derelict and not been used for many years.

“The rear two storey wing was formerly the home of the owner of Drayton Court hotel located next door. Both the hotel and house were vacated when the properties were sold to the applicant over a year ago.

“The buildings require substantial investment in essential repairs and rebuilding to remain in any sort of use. This proposal provides an opportunity for these buildings to remain in use and be upgraded and maintained for the future benefit and amenity of Fazeley Village and the local community.”

Planning statement