A former King Edward VI School student will return to the city for a talk on her latest book at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Rebecca Rogers will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th March.

She will lift the lid on her latest work, The Purgatory Poisoning.

A spokesperson said:

“How do you solve your own murder when you’re already dead? “When Dave wakes up in his own personal purgatory – St Ives Youth Hostel circa 1992 – he’s shocked to discover he’s dead. And worse still, he was murdered. “Heaven doesn’t know who did it so with the help of two rogue angels, Dave must uncover the truth. “As divine forces from both sides start to play the game, can Dave get out of this alive? Or at the very least, with his soul intact?” Lichfield Literature Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the event are £12 and can be booked online.