The future of the monarchy will be up for discussion at a public speaking contest for young people in Lichfield.

The Michael Fabricant-Arthur Price of England Schools Speaking Competition will be held at Lichfield Guildhall at 7.20pm on 3rd March.

Five schools from Lichfield and Burntwood will be competing, with this year’s motion up for debate being “That this House believes the British Monarchy should continue to reign.”

Michael Fabricant said”

“With issues over Harry, Meghan, and Andrew, and even South Park getting in on the act, the annual competition will be particularly topical this year. “All are welcome to attend, not just friends and family of the participating teams, but anyone interested in hearing a lively debate. “The debate is run on Parliamentary lines with a proposer, main speaker, and seconder and with questions being answered. “It’s a controversial subject this year so put the evening in your diary.” Michael Fabricant

The schools taking place this year are Chase Terrace Academy, Erasmus Darwin Academy, The Friary School, John Taylor High School and Lichfield Cathedral School.