Swimmers in Lichfield are being urged to make a splash for charities.

The annual Swimathon fundraiser will take place from 12th to 14th May at facilities across the country, including Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Charities Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie will benefit from the efforts of thousands of swimmers who don their trunks and costumes.

Swimathon president, former Olympian Duncan Goodhew MBE, is calling on more people to take part.

“I swim as often as I can and will never stop championing this sport. “The positive impact that it has both physically and mentally is undeniable, so I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show that swimming is a fun, accessible, and exhilarating form of exercise. “It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer. You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. You just need to try your best and enjoy yourself, while fundraising for two important charities who need our support. “So, I’m urging people to sign up now, head down to the pool and see how swimming can change their lives – as well as benefitting others.” Duncan Goodhew MBE

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser, and has raised more than £55million since it began in 1986.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Staffordshire, Paula Young, said:

“Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. “There’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. “From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now. “That’s why we’re urging swimmers to grab their caps and costumes, raise money and help us to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. Together we will beat cancer.” Paula Young, Cancer Research UK

Marie Curie’s director of community fundraising, Jayne Waterhouse, said:

“The money that Marie Curie receives through Swimathon fundraisers goes towards helping our nurses, bereavement counsellors, and support line staff to deliver vital care and support to people with a terminal illness and their families across the UK.” Jayne Waterhouse, Marie Curie

For more information on how to sign up visit swimathon.org.