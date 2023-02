Classic Billy Joel albums will be brought to life on stage at the Lichfield Garrick.

Elio Pace will perform alongside his band on 12th March.

The Nylon Curtain and Piano man will be performed in full when The Billy Joel Albums Show comes to the city.

A spokesperson said:

“The Billy Joel Albums Show is a night of world-class musicianship and ingenious songwriting you simply cannot miss.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £31 and can be booked online.