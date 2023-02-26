Councillors are to be told about plans to improve the health of older people as their numbers continue to rise across Staffordshire.

Figures show that the number of residents between state pension age and 79 across the county has raised by 16,000 between 2011 and 2021, with those aged over 80 also going up by 11,000.

Those figures are expected to rise by another 16,400 and 31,600 respectively by 2041, according to a report to the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board.

A report to the meeting said:

“Over this thirty-year period the working age population has and will remain roughly the same, which will have significant implications for how we provide and fund care. “Our aim is to improve health and care outcomes by keeping people healthy and independent for as long as possible by addressing the wider determinants of health, individual lifestyle behaviour, building prevention from primary health to acute care and promoting a more positive approach to dying, death and loss.” Report to the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board

The report identifies metrics to track progress towards improvements in healthy ageing, including reducing hospital admissions for older people, and increasing the percentage of older people who are physically active.

Actions ongoing to support healthy ageing include recommissioning of the National Diabetes Prevention Programme, continuation of the Warmer Homes Scheme and the development of a scheme to identify and manage severely frail patients.

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board on 2nd March.