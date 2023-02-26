Tickets have gone on sale for a spring concert by Lichfield Sinfonia.

The group will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 20th May, where they will be joined by pianist Victor Lim for Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor.

Other works to feature in the concert will be from the likes of Brahms, Sibelius, Katachurian and Mendelssohn.

A spokesperson said:

“The players are excited to be playing a composition by Jo Dodds, the orchestra’s leader too. “The Three Spires Suite was inspired by Lichfield’s rich history and written and performed to celebrate 60 years of the orchestra in 2017. “It seems fitting to perform the work in the cathedral.” Lichfield Sinfonia spokesperson

Lichfield Sinfonia was originally formed in 1957 as Lichfield Orchestral Society. It has since grown from a small chamber orchestra to a group of around 50 performers who rehearse weekly under the baton of Sara Birchall.

Tickets for the concert are £18 adults and £5 children. They can be booked online.