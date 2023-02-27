Burntwood stretched their winning run and moved a step closer to being crowned champions after a win over Clee Hill.

Two tries from debutant Sid Whittington and one each for Kian Carter, Ian Jones, Luke Maddox and Tom Shorrock helped Josh Canning’s men to a 39-17 triumph.

The scoreline was completed by three Carter conversions and a Ben Holt drop goal.

The result makes it 14 wins on the bounce for Burntwood.

They now face three games to decide if they will lift the title – starting with a trip to Luctonians on Saturday (4th March).