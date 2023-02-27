Transatlantic melodies will be coming to Lichfield when Aaron Catlow and Brooks Williams take to the stage.

The duo will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 25th March.

The pair started performing after a chance meeting on tour that led to them collaborating on two recordings in as many years.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow bring soaring transatlantic melodies and bluesy-folk brilliance to the time-honoured guitar and fiddle tradition. “These two are masters of their respective instruments.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets for their show in the city are available online.