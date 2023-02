Former Lichfield star Joe Woodward was on the scoresheet as England Under 20s beat Wales in the Six Nations.

He went over for a try alongside Josh Hathaway as the visitors took an early 12-0 lead.

Wales hit back before Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Tobias Elliott put England back in control.

A penalty try gave the hosts hope before a second try for Oli Andrew closed the gap, but England held on for the win.