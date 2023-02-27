Jewellery worth more than £2,000 has been stolen from an elderly resident during a distraction burglary in Burntwood.

The incident happened on New Road at around 3.10pm on Saturday (25th February).

Two women knocked at the door claiming to be cleaners and were allowed into the property. One then claimed to go to the toilet while the other one spoke to the resident – with both then leaving without doing any cleaning.

It was then discovered that around 40 rings and 11 watches had been taken from a bedroom. The items are valued at around £2,400.

Detective Sergeant Adam Aldred, from Staffordshire Police’s CID, said:

“Thieves and fraudsters often target the elderly and may use distraction tactics to try and obtain belongings or money from them. “If you are unsure about someone at your door, especially if they are cold-calling and asking to come inside, ask them to leave and report the incident to us as soon as you can. “CCTV and doorbell cameras will also serve as a deterrent to any opportunists who might be looking to knock on your door – as well as making sure doors and windows are fully secured at all times. “Workers who are employed by legitimate businesses should be able to provide you with clear ID, so always make sure to ask to see it before letting them inside.” Det Sgt Adam Aldred, Staffordshire Police

The women were both described as white, around 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall and both had dark hair.

A similar report at 3.30pm said two women had used a similar tactic to gain entry to a home on Cannock Road, but nothing was taken.

A third incident at 4pm saw two women knock on the door at another local property, but no-one was home. On this occasion, they were spotted getting into a VW Golf GTI which was being driven by a man and leaving the area.

One of them was described as being in their late 40s and the other was described as being in their mid 20s.

Police say they believe all three of the incidents may be linked.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.