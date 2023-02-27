An officer at Lichfield District Council has been shortlisted for a national award.

Kristie Charlesworth is up for the Rising Star prize at the Local Government Chronicle Awards.

She made the shortlist in recognition of her work as the council’s ecology and climate change manager.

Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher said:

“Since joining the authority in 2020 Kristie has impressed everyone with her enthusiasm and expertise. “She is a committed advocate for the natural environment and works exceptionally hard to drive forward the council’s policies on ecology and climate change. “Kristie earned a much-deserved promotion to a management role last year, on a one-year secondment, and continues to lead her team with confidence and inspiration. “Although at an early stage in her career, Kristie demonstrates daily a maturity and professionalism which identifies her as rising star and we are delighted she has been shortlisted for this prestigious award.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Kristie’s role sees her deliver initiatives to promote the environmental wellbeing of the district, as well as steering the local authority’s pledges for climate change, carbon reduction and nature recover. She also consults on planning applications as well as managing conservation programmes.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 8th June.