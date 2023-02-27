A rare miniature camera and more than a dozen collectable models feature amongst photography equipment going under the hammer at Lichfield.
They are among dozen of lots being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers tomorrow (28th February).
The Jaegre-LeCoultre Compass miniature camera with an Anastigmat 35mm f3.5 lens is expected to fetch between £1,200 and £1,500.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:
“The LeCoultre Compass is such a remarkable little machine. When it was made – in the late 1930s – it was one of the most technically advanced cameras ever made.
“So the story goes, it was dreamed up by a man called Noel Pemberton Billing apparently following a bet over whether a camera could be made small enough to fit inside a packet of cigarettes.
“The ubiquitous camera of the time then was the Leica – itself a technological marvel – and the same auction features some wonderful examples.”Richard Winterton
The full catalogue can be viewed online.