A rare miniature camera and more than a dozen collectable models feature amongst photography equipment going under the hammer at Lichfield.

They are among dozen of lots being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers tomorrow (28th February).

The Jaegre-LeCoultre Compass miniature camera with an Anastigmat 35mm f3.5 lens is expected to fetch between £1,200 and £1,500.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The LeCoultre Compass is such a remarkable little machine. When it was made – in the late 1930s – it was one of the most technically advanced cameras ever made. “So the story goes, it was dreamed up by a man called Noel Pemberton Billing apparently following a bet over whether a camera could be made small enough to fit inside a packet of cigarettes. “The ubiquitous camera of the time then was the Leica – itself a technological marvel – and the same auction features some wonderful examples.” Richard Winterton

