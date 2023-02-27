A new term of meditation classes is starting in Lichfield.

Run by Buddhists from the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre near Derby, the drop-in workshops will take place at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30 9pm on Thursdays starting on 2nd March.

Buddhist nun Kelsang Dama said:

“These classes will enable people to relax, refresh and improve their inner peace.

“The classes include guided meditations and a talk to help us discover the benefits of Buddhist meditation in helping us to keep a peaceful, positive and relaxed mind in daily life.

“There is the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the class over refreshments.

“Seating is on chairs and the classes are suitable for beginners and those with experience of meditation.

“Each class is self-contained so you can join at any time.”

