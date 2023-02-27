A number of polling stations across Lichfield and Burntwood could be moved from schools for the May local elections.

A meeting at Lichfield District Council will hear about proposals to switch the site of some ballot boxes.

Under the plans being put forward, the following polling station locations could change:

Previous location Proposed new location Boney Hay WMC Boney Hay Primary Academy Chadsmead Primary Academy St Chad’s Scout Hall Old Mining College Centre, Burntwood Chasetown Methodist Church Burntwood Area Youth Centre Burntwood Leisure Centre St Joseph and St Theresa RC Primary School Burntwood Leisure Centre Charnwood Primary Academy Lichfield Social Club Morrisons car park, Lichfield Friary Grange Leisure Centre Staffordshire University car park, Lichfield Lichfield District Council House Gentleshaw Primary Academy Christ Church, Gentleshaw St James’ C of E Primary Academy Longdon Village Hall St Michael’s C of E Primary School Lichfield District Council House Scotch Orchard Primary School Lichfield City Football Club Springhill Academy Grangemoor WMC Thomas Barnes Primary School Coton and Hopwas Social Club Wigginton Church Hall St Leonard’s Church

Under the proposals, all other locations would remain as per previous polling station sites – and not all schools have been removed as polling locations, with Ridgeway Primary School Highfields Primary School, Streethay Primary School and Chase Terrace Primary School still earmarked as possible sites.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee said new voting regulations meant some changes had been required.

“Under the Elections Act 2022 all electors seeking to cast their vote in a polling station must now present approved photo ID to prove their identity and be provided with a ballot paper. “This means that polling stations may have increasing pressures this year due to the volume of electors who may arrive without suitable forms of ID who require additional assistance from polling staff on the day. “Additional space must be provided for the checks to be carried out and private areas to check ID or for the removal of headwear etc to confirm identity. “The current stations in use have been assessed to consider these new requirements and this has resulted in some locations being unsuitable. “As part of the election planning process all possible venues have been sent notification of the election dates with appeals for availability. Some of these requests have already resulted in refusals or requests for us to seek alternative venues.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee

The plans for polling stations will be discussed at the meeting on 1st March.