The retention of a tree preservation order in Shenstone are to be debated by councillors.

The original measure was introduced in September 2022 for the trees on the boundary of the Fox and Hounds pub and Vine Cottage on Church Road.

But objections have now been raised over the protection order from an applicant who hoped to have work carried out on the trees.

A response from a Lichfield District Council officer said:

“During a site visit, the potential works formed part of discussions to see if these works could be changed in such a way lessen effect upon the trees. “The objector mentioned that the large mature Sycamore to the rear of the garden was a prized specimen and that the pollard to another tree was to remove the conflict between them. “It was suggested that minimal lateral reductions could be performed to the canopy to reduce the impact of greater works. “The pollard to the beech would effectively remove all live canopy of the tree and the tree would not re-generate from this new form and would eventually fail and require removal.” Lichfield District Council planning report

The tree protection order will be discussed at a Lichfield District Council planning committee meeting on 6th March.