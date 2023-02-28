People wanting information on becoming self-employed or starting their own business are now able to get advice and support at Lichfield Library.

The Staffordshire Start-up Hub offers resources including fact sheets, business plan templates and books.

There will also be a drop-in advice session on 21st March, featuring self-employment coaches on hand to talk through business ideas.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our new Start-Up Hubs are a great way for people interested in becoming self-employed to find out more and how to take that first step. “Our libraries offer a dedicated space, allocated for start-up promotional materials, leaflets, business related reading books and information fact sheets. And, for our start-up sessions running in March, we’ve teamed up with Business Enterprise Support who will be able to provide information and signpost people to other sources of information and agencies. “We have a strong record for start-up survival in the county, which is higher than the national average and it’s great to see libraries playing their part in this. It’s really encouraging that Staffordshire is providing the right environment for start-up businesses to grow and thrive and vitally, to operate successfully through the difficult first few years.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

No appointment is necessary for the Start-up Hub session, which takes place from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

More information is available online.