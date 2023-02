A panel of environmental experts will discuss the most pressing issues facing the planet at an event in Lichfield next month.

Chaired by Staffordshire Wildlife Trust CEO Julian Woolford, the session at The Hub at St Mary’s will also feature environmental activist and author Bella Lack alongside conservation research scientist Tom Moorhouse.

The talk – which is part of the Lichfield Literature Festival – takes place at 6pm on 23rd March.

Tickets are £12 and can be booked online.