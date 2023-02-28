An event in Lichfield is set to mark International Women’s Day.

The Wayward Women – a history group based in the city – will host the event at The Hub at St Mary’s between 2pm and 6pm on 8th March.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be stalls and brief presentations from local groups and lots of time for tea, discussion and making new contacts.

“We can focus on women’s achievements in the past and how we can honour them today, on present-day campaigns and on women’s hopes for the future in the light of the climate emergency.

“All women are welcome – come along to talk about any groups you are part of, to be informed and to get involved.”