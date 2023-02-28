Bosses at a Lichfield school say they are “sorry” that industrial action means it will have to partially close.

Members of the National Education Union will strike tomorrow (1st March), meaning many schools have been forced to adapt their timetables as a result.

A number will only offer lessons to some students for the day, including The Friary School in Lichfield.

A statement on the school’s website said that only those in Year 7, 11, 12 and 13 would be taught on site tomorrow.

“We have been notified by an increased number of staff members that they will be taking industrial action on 1st March and consequently we will have to partially close on that day. “The rationale for which tear group is in or out of school is based on the age range’s suitability to be home alone, those taking mock exams, those taking exam courses, and the specific impact of the individuals who are striking so that we can make arrangements to run the school day safely and effectively. “We are sorry that we are in this position – as whatever the standpoint on the validity and purpose of the industrial action – we fully understand the educational and family life impact of such school closures.” The Friary School

Other schools have also confirmed similar arrangements, including Chase Terrace Academy which will see pupils in Year 7, 8, 9 and 10 learn from home, while those in other years will be in for some lessons only.

King Edward VI School has also said that only those in Year 11, 12 and 13 would be taught on site tomorrow.

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said: