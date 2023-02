There will be midweek football action on offer as Lichfield City return to the field for a home cup encounter.

Ivor Green’s men will welcome Wolverhampton Casuals tomorrow (1st March) for the Midland Football League Cup clash.

City have enjoyed their clashes with the visitors so far this season, winning 3-0 and 6-1 in the two league encounters between the two sides.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.