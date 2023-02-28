A new season of shows at the Lichfield Garrick has been launched.

Musicals, comedy and family productions are among the shows on the schedule over the coming months.

Rock icons Voodoo Room will be joined by the likes of The Opera Boys and Eddi Reader, while music fans will also be able to enjoy tribute shows such as The Magic of Motown, Nearly Elton, Arrival: The Hits of ABBA, and And Finally… Phil Collins.

Famous faces to appear at the Lichfield Garrick include Royal historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman, comedian Andy Hamilton and dance troupe Motionhouse. West End favourite Blood Brothers will also be coming to the city stage.

Shows for younger audiences will be on offer, such as Jurassic Earth, Animals Unleashed and Milkshake! Live.

A spokesperson said:

“We are thrilled to launch our brand new season brochure, showcasing the incredible line-up of shows coming up for the next six months.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The full schedule and ticket details are available by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.